At about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Bella King pulled her black 2013 Mazda 2 into the main entrance of Tivy High School.
During her four years at Tivy, King has earned a reputation for being relentlessly optimistic, and the senior class president was cheerful once again on Wednesday. She smiled when she received her cap, gown and class ring in Tivy’s curbside pickup service. She parked her car to briefly chat with Tivy Assistant Principal Chris Cook from her car window.
Still, King acknowledged the last month has been difficult for her and her fellow seniors. She loved everything about Tivy. She loved the school’s tight-knit community, loved the chaos of student council meetings, and she loved seeing her teachers and friends every day. The coronavirus pandemic has taken all of those joys away from her.
Kerrville public schools will remain closed until at least the end of April, but King knows there’s a good chance she will never again walk the halls of Tivy as a student.
On Wednesday, she and her fellow seniors returned to Tivy for the first time since Kerrville public schools closed on March 23, only to pick up caps and gowns for a graduation that may never happen.
“It’s a very surreal (experience) — there are no other words to describe it,” King said. “I miss walking through the hallway and smiling and waving at people. … Everyone was saying while we were at school, ‘I can’t wait to be out of here!’ But I kept telling my friends, ‘I love school! I don’t want to leave!’”
King was also looking forward to all the traditions preceding graduation. When she was an underclassman, she remembered seeing the then seniors wearing their caps and gowns at school for photo ops. She eagerly anticipated the day when she would have her own opportunity to stroll through Tivy’s halls in her graduation garb. She was looking forward to another Tivy tradition, where seniors walk the halls of their former Kerrville elementary schools in their caps and gowns.
Tivy’s graduation on May 29 hasn’t officially been canceled yet, but its status remains tenuous.
“It hasn’t really sunk in because there’s still a shred of hope (that we have graduation),” King said “But I know it’s very small. I also know Tivy is doing everything it can to give us the most out of (senior year).”
As senior class president, King is doing everything in her power to finish senior year on the best note possible. On April 1, she uploaded a video (link to video: https://youtu.be/VNTvJUjmsyc) on her YouTube channel requesting help for a video project she’s currently undertaking — instructing people to email her videos of them thanking the Kerrville Independent School District’s staff during these challenging times. She’s also tried to stay in contact with her classmates, interacting with them through Snapchat, Facetime and other social media platforms.
Still, there isn’t a true substitute for human-to-human interaction. Wednesday’s curb-side pickup reminded Tivy’s seniors how much they miss spending time together, and how much it hurts not to be able to experience their final moments of high school together.
“I think school closing has been hard for everyone,” said senior Regan Robertson, a national honor society member and a two-year letterman in varsity football. “You don’t get to experience the memories we are missing.
“I think this experience really makes you realize how much your peers mean to you.”
