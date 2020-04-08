For the past two weeks, Jeremy Walther, co-owner of Pint & Plow has watched the community support the brewery/restaurant. Daily he sees people sometimes the same people stop by to buy a coffee, or a beer or a meal kit, all in an effort to show him and other local establishments how much they are loved.
“It’s a gesture that keeps the morale among staff really higher,” Walther said.
That business has helped provide some revenue and a cushion to keep the staff of 23 employed. The reality though is that by itself it won’t be enough to keep things going much longer.
“I cannot imagine doing this for more than four to six weeks … without any kind of major change,” Walther said, adding that the business already has been operating in this new normal for two weeks. “If we don’t get this loan, we are making at least some severe cutbacks and layoffs in four to six weeks.”
The loan Walther is talking about is through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The program, which is designed to help small businesses retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic, is part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last month by President Trump.
Congress approved $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program already and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration will seek an additional $250 billion, according to the Associated Press.
The program is designed to give businesses low-interest loans of about 2.5 times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.
The program is being overseen by the Small Business Administration, but banks are handling the application process.
Pint and Plow submitted its application to its bank on Friday, but Walther said he has no sense of how quickly it could be approved or when the business could see the money.
Walther said for the last week of March, the business saw a 55-60% decrease in revenue and number of tickets compared with that same week in March 2019.
On the positive side, for the past two weeks tip percentages have been consistently more than double the typical daily average. Some days they were four times the daily average.
Joe Herring Jr., co-owner of Herring Printing Co., estimated his business is down about 50% in terms of big-ticket printing items.
The company’s six employees are still working, but some of the projects they typically would depend on at this time have been postponed.
Some examples include the Kerrville Folk Festival and the city election, both originally scheduled for May, now postponed until the fall.
Still, Herring plans to keep all his employees full-time. But if he doesn’t get the Paycheck Protection Program loan he applied for, it would be hard.
“I would probably dip into my savings,” Herring said, and he means personal savings.
“I want to keep my crew together,” he said. “I depend on them and so it’s important. They take care of me. I want to take care of them.”
ADAPTING AND INNOVATING
Part of the reason so many local businesses have been able to weather this pandemic so far is in part because of their ability to adapt and innovate.
Herring pointed to several local businesses as examples.
Pint & Plow added online meal kits and grocery items (pantry offerings) in addition to its usual coffee, beer and food menu items. The company also quickly transitioned to online ordering the day they were forced to close. Walther credited the foresight of the company that provides their point of sale software for that.
Grape Juice is offering meals to go like other restaurants, but they’ve kept the community vibe going in another way.
This past Saturday they had their first Flight Night, a virtual wine tasting, where 50 people paid $25, picked up 4, 6-ounce pours of various Spanish wines and logged onto Facebook at 8 p.m. to drink wine with co-owners Patrick and Keri Wilt.
The livestream event was so successful, they’re having the second Flight Night this Saturday and already had more than 60 people registered as of Tuesday. Wilt thinks he will cap it at 100.
Still, the challenge exists.
Business at Grape Juice has been cut by more than half, Wilt said. They have kept all 20 employees on staff, but decreased their hours.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s an interesting time,” Wilt said. “It’s been a time to just kind of knuckle down and figure it out.”
Wilt applied for the paycheck protection program, was told by his bank that he has a loan approval number, but has not received the funding. However, he said, he never looked at it as a must have.
“I tried to reorganize the business as if we could survive without it,” he said. “I still feel strong about that.”
Grape Juice came into this pandemic with no debt associated with the business apart from a mortgage on the building. The Wilts were able to restructure the mortgage differently to weather this season.
Ona positive note for business, people drink in good times and bad, Wilt said. Retail wine sales have spiked and this week they added a few more items to the menu.
“I think I’m starting to see things pan out a little, but ... more and more people, our customers (are) in jeopardy of their jobs,” Wilt said.
To that end, the restaurant has tried to help. Grape Juice always had a drink board, where customers could pay for a drink and leave it for someone else. But Keri had the idea to change that to leave a meal. For $8 someone can buy a hot meal to be delivered to a person in need. As of close of business Saturday, the restaurant had delivered 283 meals to people in need in the community.
“None of this is money-making, but what this is, it keeps the wheels turning,” Wilt said.
CLOSER TO FUNDING
When it comes to funding these loans, bankers continue to process loan applications.
Tricia Byrom of Guadalupe Bank said the bank submitted numerous applications over the weekend and continued the process Monday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Byrom said it would be a few days before loans would be funded as they waited on guidance from the SBA and loan documentation.
Justin Foster, vice president at Community First National Bank, said Monday the process was going much more smoothly. They were getting more applications daily and successfully submitting them through the SBA lender portal.
Foster said many local businesses are taking advantage of the program and applying, “which is good for our small business owners and their families, community and local economy.”
On Tuesday, Community First National Bank was ready to start closing some loans, but was waiting on additional documents from the SBA before they could proceed, Foster said.
David Bohne, Broadway Bank’s president and CEO, said their bankers worked throughout the weekend to help small business customers get their applications completed and submitted to the SBA.
“We continue to work with the SBA and government for final guidance which will allow us to get these funds into our customers’ hands as quickly as possible,” Bohne said Monday in an emailed statement. “We encourage business owners to watch our website for additional updates.”
I try to go to the restaurants quoted in this article. I pray they can ride this thing out, along with Mr Herring's business and every other business struggling in our wonderful community.
