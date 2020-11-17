High pressure maintains a tight grip on the Hill Country weather pattern.
High clouds have been drifting from west to east across the entire state Tuesday afternoon.
We will see an increase in high clouds across the Hill Country this afternoon and this evening.
Unfortunately, no precipitation is in the forecast for the short term.
Other than high clouds increasing, skies remain fair across the Hill Country tonight.
Look for cold temperatures to continue with lows between 35 and 40 degrees most areas.
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the middle 70's.
Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours.
This will help increase moisture levels across the area Wednesday night.
With that in mind, low clouds are expected late Wednesday night through Thursday morning with warmer overnight lows in the 50 to 55 degree range.
Mild morning low temperatures continue through Sunday morning before a cold front drops temperatures Sunday night and Monday.
It's still unclear if we will see measurable rainfall in our forecast, but drizzle could occur by Saturday and Sunday morning.
