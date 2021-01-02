Harper used a strong 27-7 run in the second period to defeat Center Point 64-42 Saturday afternoon.
Sammy Bustamante scored 11 points and Zuercher led the Pirates with 16 points as the Pirates went into the locker room down 35-13 at intermission.
Logan Burley hit a three point bucket for the Pirates in the loss Saturday afternoon.
Zuercher was strong on the boards with a total of 15 rebounds for Center Point.
