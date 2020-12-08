As Trump’s whining becomes more delusional and psychotic, it seems his minions are following him down the rabbit hole! Prior to the election, Trump had a job approval rating of 44.6% and a job disapproval rating of 52.6%. His favorability rating was 43.1% and unfavorability rating was 53.9%. President-elect Biden’s favorability rating was 51% and unfavorability rating was 43.9%.
Those facts explain why Biden got almost 7 million more votes than Trump: 51.33% vs. 46.96% .
Trump made our trade deficit worse with his bad trade deals, greatly increased the deficit , increased China’s economic clout, worsened relationships with Russia, China and North Korea, gutted important government agencies, and filled his administration with mostly incompetent grifters. The grift continues as Trump has duped his minions into donating $170 million so far, most of which will go into his pocket! More and more of his corruption and incompetence will be revealed. It wont be pretty.
To believe the fraud conspiracies that every Election Officer in every state and GOP judges refuted, not to mention the now fired Republican head of the Cyber Security Agency, defies logic! Thank God he and his fascist enablers are on the way OUT, if not to jail.
Ever wonder why he’s so busy preparing pardons for family, administration officials and friends? Notice how many of his cronies have been indicted?
I believe that most folks who voted for him are well meaning and decent. Not, however, the white supremacists and “militias” like the Proud Boys and other so called Patriots. Hopefully, those racists creeps will slither away. God Bless America! Amerika is OUT!
Mary Lou Shelton, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.