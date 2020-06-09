Martin R. Collazo, 76, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on June 6, 2020.
He was born august 28, 1943 in Kerrville, Texas to parents Martin and Soila Collazo.
Martin was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved being surrounded with his family and friends, going for rides, listening to music, and supporting his Cowboys. Martin was always willing to listen and give you his time and attention when you needed it, as well as being kind, loving and generous.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Soila Collazo.
Those left to honor and cherish his memories and his brother, Joe Collazo; son, Marty Collazo, Javier Collazo; daughter, Josie Collazo; son in law Daron Gutierrez; grandkids, Kevin Ramirez, Darien Gutierrez, Lauren, Diego, and Lola Ramirez; and great grandson Elijah Ramirez.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4-7Pm at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville TX 78025.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
