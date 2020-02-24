NEW BRAUNFELS— At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson Young pulled his truck into the parking lot of Antler Gym in order to take a few extra jumpers before the Tivy boys’ bi-district showdown against Austin LBJ.
His senior cohort, Abraham Viera, watched Netflix in bed, making sure his legs were well-rested. Senior forward Will Johnston employed a similar strategy to ensure he had an abundance of energy to expend against the Jaguars.
Basically, all seven Tivy seniors spent Sunday doing what they believed would best prepare them to win on Monday.
For the past two years, LBJ had trounced Tivy in the bi-district round. The seniors didn’t want their high-school basketball careers to end with a third straight loss to the Jaguars.
“We had our eyes on this game for awhile now,” Johnston said.
“We had to end the curse,” Senior Christian Gorham added.
And the Antlers played with that sense of desperation, delivering one of their best performances of the season against the District 25-5A champions.
Still, they trailed by a point with two minutes left. That’s when the seniors stepped up and willed the Antlers to a win.
Gorham threaded an assist to freshman Jackson Johnston to give Tivy the lead. A few seconds later, he and Will Johnston trapped Jordan Teal and forced him to travel. On LBJ’s next possession, Elijah Thomas missed the potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the right corner and Will Johnston snagged the rebound with 34.5 seconds remaining. The Antlers then buried free throws to seal a 49-42 upset over the Jaguars at New Braunfels Canyon High School and earn Tivy’s first playoff win since 2010. When the final buzzer sounded, Will Johnston and Young finally allowed themselves to smile, executing a chest bump.
Jackson Young led Tivy with 17 points. Freshman Jackson Johnston tallied 12 points, and Viera added 10 points to propel the Antlers to the area round, where they will meet the winner of Jefferson and Floresville.
“This is probably one of the most memorable wins of my career,” Tivy coach Brian Young said. “I can’t tell you many times I have played them in the playoffs — I would say at least 8 or 10 — and this is the first time I had a team beat them.
“We played the competition we needed to play to be able to deserve to be out here and deserve to win. It was a total team effort. … Everyone gave huge minutes. I was
just really proud of our discipline and nothing broke our back.”
Nothing intimidated the Antlers (23-12) on Monday. The Jaguars opened the game with a 9-3 lead. The Antlers responded with a 9-0 spurt. When Jackson Johnston scored on a put-back to give Tivy a 20-17 advantage with a minute remaining in the first half, Thomas tied the game with a triple. Senior Niko Nieto immediately helped Tivy regain the momentum, flashing through the lane to snag an offensive rebound and score in traffic to give the Antlers a 22-20 halftime lead.
For a moment in the third quarter, it felt like LBJ was going to seize control, beginning the second half with a 6-0 run. Still, the Antlers refused to panic.
They adhered to their game plan, running methodical sets and limiting LBJ’s transition opportunities. It worked. Those half-court sets produced open layups, and Tivy eventually regained the lead in the third quarter. Jackson Young weaved through two defenders and drained a contested layup at the buzzer to stretch the advantage to 34-31.
The Antlers continued to make plays in the fourth, earning a two-point lead with 30 seconds left. All they had to do to advance to the next round was to make free throws.
Will Johnston later insisted he didn’t feel nerves when he marched to the free throw line to attempt the 1-and-1 with 34.5 seconds left. It also helped that he received some words of encouragement from his coach.
“You deserve this,” Brian Young reminded his senior forward. “You deserve to get up there and make these free throws. You have worked for this moment.”
He drew iron on the first attempt, but a LBJ lane violation gave him a second chance. This time, he didn’t miss, extending Tivy’s lead to 44-40. Viera buried two more free throws with 23 seconds remaining. That’s when Tivy fans began celebrate.
Brian Young only had one request to his players after the game: He didn’t want them spraying him with water during Monday’s locker room celebration. Other than that, he was thrilled to watch his players relish a victory he knew meant a lot to them.
“They are excited; I want them to be excited,” Brian Young said. “But tomorrow we go back to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.