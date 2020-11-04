A brush fire burned 25 acres in east Kerr County, according to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
As early as Tuesday afternoon, the fire department was battling a wind-driven brush fire that threatened structures in the 300 block of Redbird Loop in Center Point.
But the blaze was out by 9:30 p.m., according to CVFD.
Assisting entities included the Kerrville Fire Department, Comfort VFD, Turtle Creek VFD, Mountain Home VFD, Tierra Linda VFD, Aqua Source, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, and Air Evac Lifeteam 48, the last of which sent a helicopter to evaluate the scene from the air.
No structure was lost, according to a social media post by CPVFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.