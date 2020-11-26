Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.