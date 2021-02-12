At least three people have pitched their hats into the ring for the upcoming Kerrville City Council election.
Roman Garcia and Mary Ellen Summerlin will be vying for place 1 in the May 1 election, while only Kim Clarkson had filed a candidate application for place 2 as of this writing Friday afternoon. Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file applications to be on the May 1 ballot.
Tuesday’s physical edition of the Kerrville Daily Times will include an update on the election and include whether anyone else filed by the deadline. Readers also can go online to dailytimes.com.
If no one else submits an application for place 2, Clarkson could be placed on the ballot as an unopposed candidate, confirmed Kerrville City Secretary Shelley McElhannon.
Councilmembers are elected at large, serve two-year terms, are unpaid and assume office without party or partisan mark or designation, according to the city.
