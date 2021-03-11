The Harper Longhorns played an early game against TMI Episcopal Thursday morning in their first match at the Blanco Tournament.
TMI defeated Harper, 5-4, on the last play of the game.
Jackson Davis drove in two runs for the Longhorns in the narrow loss and also scored one run during the game.
Gray Porter had an RBI and scored one run for the Longhorns going 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Longhorns had a team total of eight hits including a home run by Davis.
The Longhorns hit well including a triple by Dalton Brown and doubles by Ethan Crawford, Newt Eahart and Porter.
Porter also stole one base.
Crawford pitched four innings for the Longhorns throwing 39 strikes out of 71 pitches. Crawford also struck out four batters.
With the loss, Harper falls to 8-3 this season.
