Our Lady of the Hills boys soccer team lost a tough district match against Schertz John Paul II by the score of 4-0 Monday evening.
Despite being shutout by a quality opponent, OLH played tough and had their hands full defensively.
Stephen Grocki had four shots on goal and Matt Cummings had three shots on goal.
Chase Ballay and Chris Angel had two shots on goal.
Stefano Sirianni was held to just one shot on goal and Hayden Juenke had one shot on goal to round out statistics offensively.
Defensively, Diego Garcia had an incredible total of 13 saves against John Paul II and Sirianni added 7 saves for the Hawks.
“We lost to a really tough team,” Coach Jorge Salinas said after the game.
UP NEXT
OLH travels to San Antonio on Thursday, Jan.21 for a district game against San Antonio Holy Cross.
