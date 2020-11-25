Sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the day today.
High pressure builds behind a storm system that will track across the Deep South Wednesday.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 70's this afternoon.
North winds average 10 to 15 mph becoming east after sunset.
Clear skies are expected overnight and it will be chilly with lows between 35 and 40 degrees.
Winds become south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph by daybreak.
THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST
The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is calling for mostly sunny skies although. high clouds may increase during the day.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70's after a chilly start to the day.
No precipitation is in the forecast for Turkey Day as winds become south at 10 to 20 mph.
Gulf moisture returns Thursday night and it will be warmer with lows in the lower to middle 50's.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
Friday features more cloud cover and a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
With clouds around, highs remain in the middle to upper 60's.
Winds become north behind our next cold front at 10 to 20 mph.
CHILLY SATURDAY
Updated computer models are coming in colder Saturday with highs in the 50's.
Clouds are expected across the region and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
Hoping for some measurable precipitation over the weekend across the Hill Country.
