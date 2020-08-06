Kerrville Police were investigating a pickup truck that crashed into a home in the 500 block of Leland Street late Thursday night that severely injured a child in the home.
Neighbors said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the quiet residential street. The white pickup truck crashed through the front of the house pinning a child, according to neighbors.
The child was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then taken by helicopter to a hospital in the San Antonio area. The child's condition is unknown.
At the scene, Kerrville Police and Kerr County Sheriff's deputies were cordoning off the home with crime scene tape as investigators combed the area for clues about the crash.
Neighbors, who asked not to be identified, said they heard the truck coming down the street, and then heard the crash, which brought out people from around the neighborhood. Neighbors also said they heard a man apologizing for the crash before he was taken away by police.
Police were unable to comment at the scene.
The pickup truck appears to be a Ford F-150 FX4. The pickup was still sitting in the front of the house, along with a tree that was sent through the house as well.
This is a developing story and check back for updates on dailytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.