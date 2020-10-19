Leaders of Texas 6A rankings unchanged with 3 of top 5 idle
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Manvel, 49-14 1
2 Duncanville (1-1) Idle 2
3 Katy (3-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: San Marcos, 56-0 4
5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5
6 De Soto (2-0) W: Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 62-29 6
7 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Buda Hays, 70-35 7
8 Cy-Fair (4-0) W: Cypress Creek, 41-7 9
9 Denton Guyer (2-1) Idle 10
10 Cedar Hill (2-0) W: Aledo, 27-17 11
11 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Cypress Woods, 35-28 14
12 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) Idle 15
13 Humble Atascocita (0-1) Idle 16
14 Katy Tompkins (3-0) Idle 17
15 Prosper (2-0) Idle 19
16 Lewisville Marcus (3-0) Idle 22
17 SA Northside Brandeis (3-0) W: SA Northside Clark, 39-6 21
18 Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Arlington, 52-21 25
19 Spring (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 27-23 NR
20 Pearland Dawson(4-0) W: Pearland, 17-6 NR
21 Katy Taylor (4-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-31 23
22 Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Spring, 27-23 8
23 Rockwall (3-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 46-18 12
24 Southlake Carroll (1-1) Idle 13
25 Cypress Ranch (2-1) Idle NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Denton, 41-0 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Rockwall, 46-18 2
3 Lancaster (2-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 82-6 3
4 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 51-14 4
5 Cedar Park (4-0) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 66-28 6
6 Manvel (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 49-14 5
7 Longview (3-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 51-28 7
8 Lubbock Coronado (4-0) W: WF Rider, 51-13 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) Idle 9
10 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 45-13 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Ennis (2-0) Idle 1
2 Aledo (2-1) L: Cedar Hill, 27-17 2
3 College Station A&M Consolidated (4-0) W: Willis, 21-0 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Houston Northside, 60-0 5
5 Frisco (3-0) Idle 6
6 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Cleburne, 27-18 7
7 Texarkana Texas (3-0) Idle 8
8 WF Rider (3-1) L: Lubbock Coronado, 51-13 4
9 Lubbock Cooper (3-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 49-8 9
10 Liberty Hill (4-0) W: Austin Travis, 86-0 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Argyle (7-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 1
2 Lampasas (5-0) W: Burnet, 45-7 2
3 Waco La Vega (5-1) Idle 3
4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-1) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 42-13 4
5 CC Calallen (5-2) W: CC Miller, 34-27 5
6 Canyon (6-0) Idle 6
7 Melissa (6-1) W: Anna, 50-14 7
8 Springtown (7-1) W: WF Hirschi, 41-22 8
9 El Campo (5-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 35-14 9
10 Paris (5-3) W: Terrell, 32-10 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Carthage (5-0) W: Jasper, 35-18 1
2 West Orange-Stark (5-0) W: Orangefield, 51-7 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 56-0 3
4 Jasper (5-1) L: Carthage, 35-18 4
5 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 41-6 7
6 Salado (7-1) W: China Spring, 28-14 10
7 Wimberley (7-1) W: Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit 9
8 China Spring (6-1) L: Salado, 28-14 6
9 Caddo Mills (6-0) W: Farmersville, 70-14 NR
10 Glen Rose (7-0) W: Hillsboro, 40-0 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 56-19 1
2 Grandview (7-0) W: West, 58-14 2
3 Shallowater (6-0) W: Denver City, 44-41 5
4 Malakoff (4-2) Idle 4
5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, forfeit 7
6 Pottsboro (5-2) L: Mineola, 57-49 (OT) 3
7 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-1) W: Wall, 28-8 10
8 Llano (7-0) W: Lago Vista, 44-27 8
9 Columbus (6-1) W: Yoakum, 35-14 NR
10 Gladewater (6-2) W: Jefferson, 51-13 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Canadian (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 78-0 1
2 Gunter (6-1) Idle 2
3 Poth (7-0) W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-2 4
4 Daingerfield (6-1) W: Redwater, 35-10 3
5 East Bernard (7-1) W: Altair Rice, 20-0 5
6 Spearman (6-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, forfeit 6
7 Franklin (5-2) W: Florence, 63-6 7
8 Idalou (5-0) W: Abernathy, 42-14 9
9 Childress (6-1) W: Friona, 50-26 10
10 Waskom (6-0) W: Queen City, 56-7 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Shiner (7-0) W: Ganado, 57-0 1
2 Refugio (7-0) W: Kenedy, 34-0 2
3 Post (7-0) W: New Deal, 39-0 3
4 Lindsay (8-0) W: Alvord, 35-7 4
5 Joaquin (7-0) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-0 5
6 San Saba (5-1) W: Winters, 49-0 6
7 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 47-0 7
8 Timpson (8-0) W: San Augustine, 56-14 8
9 Cisco (4-3) W: De Leon, 48-6 10
10 Normangee (7-0) W: Grapeland, 64-22 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Mart (7-0) W: Hubbard, 77-0 1
2 Hamlin (7-0) W: Roscoe, 49-13 2
3 Wellington (7-0) W: Memphis, 52-16 3
4 Windthorst (6-1) W: Muenster, 18-7 4
5 Wheeler (6-1) W: Shamrock, 39-16 6
6 Albany (6-1) W: Ranger, 61-0 7
7 McCamey (5-1) W: Wink, 38-33 NR
8 Christoval (6-1) W: Menard, 66-0 8
9 Falls City (5-2) W: Runge, 56-20 9
10 Vega (5-2) Idle 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Westbrook (7-0) Idle 1
2 Sterling City (7-0) Idle 2
3 Gail Borden County (5-2) W: Meadow, 61-8 3
4 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 64-0 4
5 May (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 51-0 5
6 Happy (6-1) W: White Deer, 59-44 6
7 Leakey (6-1) W: Medina, 56-6 8
8 Knox City (4-2) W: Crowell, 55-8 9
9 Gilmer Union Hill (7-0) W: Leverett's Chapel, 46-30 7
10 Turkey Valley (6-0) W: Claude, 69-12 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1
2 Richland Springs (6-0) W: Cherokee, 84-81 2
3 Matador Motley County (6-1) W: Afton Patton Springs, 48-0 3
4 Calvert (5-2) W: Bryan Christian Homeschool 4
5 Jayton (6-1) W: Garden City, 61-15 5
6 Groom (6-1) Idle 6
7 Klondike (7-0) W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 78-30 7
8 Anton (8-0) W: Cotton Center, 70-6 8
9 Ladonia Fannindel (6-0) Idle NR
10 Follett (7-0) Idle 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 55-14 1
2 FW Nolan (3-0) W: FW All Saints, 41-27 2
3 Plano John Paul II (1-1) Idle 4
4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3) L: De Soto, 62-29 3
5 SA Cornerstone (5-1) W: Round Rock, 35-31 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank
1 Austin Veritas (3-0) W: Marble Falls Faith, 44-30 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1) Idle 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (3-1) W: SA St. Mary's Hall, 52-6 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-1) W: Austin Royals, 86-71 5
5 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4
