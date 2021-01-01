A powerful low pressure system deposited several inches of snow across West Central Texas and portions of the Texas Hill Country New Year's Eve Day.
As expected, areas north and west of Kerrville received the heaviest snowfall accumulations across the Hill Country.
Snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches were observed across portions of Western Kerr County with higher totals reported further north and west across Kimble, Real, Edwards, Mason and Menard Counties.
WINDY AND COOL NEW YEARS DAY
The forecast today calls for high pressure to settle in with gusty west-northwest winds and chilly daytime highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's.
No additional precipitation is expected across the Hill Country for the next few days.
HARD FREEZE FRIDAY NIGHT
Temperatures drop below freezing by 10 p.m. Friday and will end up between 20 and 25 degrees most areas.
Where snowfall was heavier, temperatures could end up in the teens by daybreak Saturday morning.
Northwest winds average 5 to 10 mph after sunset.
WARMER SATURDAY
Abundant sunshine returns Saturday with highs around 60 degrees.
Winds become west at 10 to 20 mph during the day.
