A 43-year-old Ingram man was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possessing drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
What led to the arrest of Gregory Leland Jones this time — it was his ninth arrest in Kerr County — was an investigation that began about 10:37 p.m. Sept. 7, when two KPD officers stopped a car in the 700 block of Junction Highway. According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, the car was stopped for speeding. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jones, and observed him to display signs of intoxication, Lamb said in an email. Jones failed a sobriety test and was arrested.
“When Jones was searched prior to being transported (to jail), he was discovered to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe,” Lamb said in the email. “His vehicle was searched, and additional syringes were discovered along with about half of a gram of suspected methamphetamine.”
Police took Jones to Peterson Regional Medical Center to have his blood drawn as evidence before he was booked at the county jail. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $11,000, according to jail records.
The Kerrville Police Department has recommended prosecutors pursue charges of:
DWI, enhanced from a class B to a class A misdemeanor due to one previous DWI conviction
A state jail felony meth possession charge
A class C misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia
Jones’ previous convictions in Kerr County include:
DWI, misdemeanor, 2013 offense, sentenced to probation in 2014, violated probation in 2018, sentenced to less than a month in the county jail and ordered to pay remaining $1,200 fine and other fees
Assault, two misdemeanor counts, 2010 offenses, sentenced to probation in 2010, violated probation in 2012, ordered to pay remaining court costs of $100
Others recently jailed on suspicion of DWI include:
James Lynn Adams, of Kerrville, arrested Sept. 7 by KPD, released same day on $1,000 bond. This is his second DWI arrest since March 11
Owen Robert Daniel Ellebracht, of Harper, arrested Sept. 8 by KPD, released same day on $1,000 bond
Kelton Ray Worden, of Kerrville, arrested Sept. 9 by KPD, released same day on $1,000 bond
James Colton Atkinson, of Kerrville, arrested Sept. 10 by KPD, released the next day on bonds totaling $3,000. He’s also accused of possessing marijuana and inhalant paraphernalia
