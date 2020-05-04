Celia Lozano settled into a blue chair which rested under a “Happy Birthday” banner in her front yard. There, she patiently waited for the arrival of her closest friends and relatives.
It was going to be like no party she had experienced. At about 6 p.m. on Friday it got started.
Her family has a history of organizing massive birthday celebrations for Lozano. In 2003, 300 people attended Lozano’s 80th birthday party at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Two years ago, they hosted a 95th birthday commemoration at the Dietert Center.
This year, Lozano’s family members made sure the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Lozano from enjoying her 97th birthday. One of her granddaughters, Jennifer Reynosa, suggested they give Lozano a drive-by parade. The rest of her family embraced the idea.
So at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, 22 cars left the Trinity Baptist parking lot and slowly cruised past Lozano’s house. Lozano never stopped smiling during the parade as Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in the event. They decorated their vehicles for the occasion, hurled confetti from car windows and continually blared their car horns.
“The parade was really nice,” Lozano beamed.
“We are really happy with the turnout,” her daughter Argie Espinoza added. “It was really awesome. I didn’t expect this many cars and this many people. … She has so many young kids who love her so much. They never stop seeing her.”
Throughout her life, Lozano has loved her family. She’s suffered her share of tragedies. Her son Richard Lozano died in Vietnam, and another son, Robert Lozano, passed away from cancer. She also lost her husband Felipe Lozano in 1985 after 44 years of marriage. But she’s always continued to remain a strong matriarch. She enjoys knitting quilts for her six children and 15 grandchildren. But most importantly, she loves spending time with all of her family.
On Friday, it was her family’s turn to return that love.
“She’s been my biggest role model,” Espinoza said. “She’s the one that keeps the family together. … We’ve always been very close.”
