Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 51F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 51F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.