UPDATE 2:15 P.M. JAN. 18: Details of the call center, including phone numbers, may not be announced until the evening on Tuesday. This is a developing story and more information will be released as it comes in.
Kerr County plans to establish a call center people can use to reserve a spot in line for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, and details are expected to be released on Tuesday.
The phone number for the call center hasn't been released yet.
Once local vaccine stores are replenished, those who have registered using the call center will be notified will be directed to a vaccination station, several of which will be set up at various locations throughout Kerrville.
