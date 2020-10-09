Hurricane Delta is well to our east, but we are seeing more clouds across the Hill Country Friday.
The forecast calls for higher humidity and a low chance of showers across the region this afternoon and this evening.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase as you move east of the area towards Austin and Houston.
Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 50's to lower 60's overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we are on the dry side of Delta and that means we can expect hot temperatures over the weekend with rain chances much further to the east.
Highs Saturday warm into the middle 90's and we could see highs approaching 100 degrees Sunday.
A cold front should take the edge off of heat and humidity Monday or Tuesday.
