Sharon Lou Marino (aka Fancy) of Kerrville, was taken up to join our Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was born in Galveston, Texas, on October 5, 1946, to Dennison and Bobbie Stephens of Hitchcock, Texas.
She went to school in Hitchcock, Texas, and moved to the Kerrville area in 1978. She relocated to Galveston for a short time but came back to Kerrville, where she has resided for the past 15 years.
For 10 years, she has been an integral part of the team at Bill’s Bar- B-Que, where she has worked alongside her son, Joe Marino Jr. The barbecue was a huge part of Sharon’s life, and Sharon was a huge part of the barbecue.
Our barbecye family is greatly saddened as we feel the loss of our Mom, dear friend and master of the cutting board. She was truly a beloved fixture at Bill’s, serving up barbecue every evening at the shop; we will miss her greatly.
Sharon as preceded in death by her parents, Dennison D. Stephens and Bobbie Lou Stephens.
She is survived by her son, Joe Marino Jr. and wife, Jane; her daughter, Denise Sanches-Cox; grandsons, Colton and Leyton Sanches; step-granddaughters, Sydney and Ryleigh Cox; her sister, Ena Hughes of Hitchcock, Texas; and brother, Denny Stephens and wife, Linda of Hitchcock, Texas. She also leaves behind a niece, Stephanie; and two nephews, Owen and Denny and their families.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, with Rosary following at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the chapel at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.