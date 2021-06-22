Dry weather is expected across the area Wednesday, but I can't rule out areas of drizzle during the morning hours. A pop up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either.
Low clouds start the day off. Skies become partly sunny. Highs warm to near 90 degrees. Winds return to the south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like the temperatures are in the upper 90's to near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated.
Low clouds return overnight with very humid low temperatures in the lower to middle 70's.
