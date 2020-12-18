The Comfort Deer knew that Friday night’s matchup against Geronimo Navarro would be a tough one.
The Navarro Lady Panthers came into the game with a 14-1 record and defeated the Comfort Deer 45-25.
Erin Alt scored 10 points and Leslie Perez-Villa scored five points to lead the Deer in scoring.
The Deer fall to 2-8 on the season and will face Bandera Saturday.
