Franklin Johnathan Bachman
April 24, 1934 to October 25, 2020
Frank Bachman as his friends and loved ones knew him, 86, of Camp Verde, Texas and Hudson, Wisconsin passed away called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas with his wife at his side and Methodist Hospital Chaplain Father Fausto Kaverenge administering Last Rites and Unction.
Frank was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Herman E. Bachman and Vera Ann Bachman. Franks early life was filled with activities. Fuller 1946 baseball team Champions. Junior Golden Glove Tournament hosted by Minneapolis Star & Tribune Charities in 1947. In 1947 & 1948 one of his most memorable times was representing Western Airlines with his Soap Box Derby car and helmet signed by Hubert H. Humphrey as Minneapolis Mayor in 1948. Frank played for Richfield American Legion Junior Baseball in 1950 where the team earned State Runners up. Frank attended High School at Washburn in Minneapolis, Minnesota playing on both the football and baseball teams whereby the baseball team was City Champs in 1952. Frank went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he majored in International Relations and received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree. Frank played in the Big 10 as Fullback on the University of Minnesota football team 1954-55, played in 3 Alumni games, and was a University of Minnesota “M” Club Member. Frank was a member of the Air Force ROTC in college and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force as a Navigator and in 1969 was honorably discharged with final rank of Captain Air Force Reserve. Frank thoroughly enjoyed the sport and camaraderie of handball playing 45 years both in Minnesota and Texas and competed on a National Level in the 70’s-80’s winning numerous awards playing till the age of 75 just for fun. Minneapolis Athletic Club Board of Directors member 1976-79.
Frank opened his business, Bachman Printing in Downtown Minneapolis in 1963, having sold it in 1997, it carries on today celebrating over 50 years in business. Frank travelled extensively to over 119 countries, many countries multiple times. In the 1990’s when Center for the American Experiment whose mission is to build a culture of prosperity for Minnesota and the nation was formed, Frank was a benefactor. Twin Cities Business Monthly in 1994 wrote a feature article on Frank entitled “Something to Prove” with Frank sharing candidly personal heartbreak of dealing with learning disabilities not knowing until the age of 60 diagnosed as being a dyslexic. Frank overcame all odds becoming a very successful businessman and investor with dyslexia stating “that if God gives you a deficit, He also gives you an asset.” Frank was honored receiving the Rodin Award by the National Dyslexia Research Foundation in 1999. Frank was a benefactor of the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, Texas where he met Cynthia K. Nix and they were married a year later on May 14, 2005 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas. Frank was a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs over 20 years beginning his membership in the Minneapolis Baillage and then transferring to the San Antonio Baillage where he and wife Cynthia were USA Ambassadors travelling to numerous countries representing the United States of America.
Frank was preceded in death by his father; Herman E. Bachman, mother Vera Ann Bachman, brothers Richard Q. Bachman and wife Helen Bachman, Eugene E. Bachman and wife Marilyn Bachman, sister Nancy Lou Bachman Ostrom.
Frank is survived by his wife, Cynthia K. Bachman; father-in-law David A. Kirk daughters Rebecca Bachman, Suzanne Bachman and grandson Charlie Bachman; adopted sons Joshua Bachman and Jarod Bachman; step sons Dr. Jesse Nix married to Missy Nix and grandsons Hunter Nix, Davis Nix and granddaughter Audrey Nix; and Ian Nix married to Michelle Nix and grandson Liam Nix; and nieces and nephews and cousins; and an enormous number of friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 3 pm at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas in a private ceremony officiated by The Rev. Bert Baetz followed by a private reception at Camp Verde General Store 4:30 pm in Camp Verde, Texas. Frank donated his remains through the Willed Donor Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Internment of his cremains will take place at a later date. Link to view service is: https://youtu.be/H5OaU6ZZsbw
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter St., Kerrville, TX 78028 earmarked: Labyrinth Fund
The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health & Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance both in Kerrville, Texas; St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Kerrville, Texas and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Hudson, Wisconsin; Methodist Hospital and staff in Cardiac ICU and especially Father Fausto Kaverenge, Chaplain and to all the close friends and family who have stayed in constant contact and gone above and beyond to help us through this difficult time.
