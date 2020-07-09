The flat earthers and science deniers apparently are not satisfied with the national embarrassment of Texas having to compete with Arizona and Florida for having the largest increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, which in turn is directly attributable to Gov. Abbott’s and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s insatiable desire to please President Trump or risk being the target of one of the president’s many meltdown tweets.
Kerr County now suffers its own unique embarrassment of having its Sheriff declare that he will not enforce Gov. Abbott’s recently-implemented order compelling the wearing of face masks in public, stating that he believes that order to be “unconstitutional.” I don’t recall Sheriff “Rusty” Hierholzer having been elected judge of Kerr County. While he may believe the face mask order to be unconstitutional, he took an oath to enforce all laws of the county and state. If the face mask order is indeed unconstitutional, that is a determination to be made by the judicial branch. Sheriff Hierholzer’s conduct is an example of why politics needs to stay out of the elections of sheriffs. The political affiliation of a candidate for the office of County Sheriff should have no bearing on how or whether laws should be enforced. Unfortunately, whether or not to wear a face mask has become politicized; Sheriff Hierholzer’s political affiliations and beliefs should not influence the carrying out of his duties as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.
Chuck Paul, Kerrville
