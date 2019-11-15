FINAL SCORE: TIVY 56, EAST VIEW 33
HALFTIME UPDATE: TIVY 21, EAST VIEW 14
Tivy quarterback Trapper Pannell has thrown for two touchdown and sophomore running back Fisher Middleton has run for one touchdown as the Antlers lead visiting Georgetown East View in the bi-district round of the UIL 5-A Division II playoffs.
Pannell was 14-of-28 passing for 174 yards and he ran for another 67 to lead the Antlers. After surrendering an early 7-0, Pannell directed scoring drives that produced a 30-yard and 14-yard touchdown passes to Brooks McCoy.
Tivy's defense also stopped East View twice in the red zone on fourth down in the second quarter. The Antlers game up 284 yards of offense, including a 68 and 69-yard touchdown passes, but the defense was stout when they needed it most.
East View quarterback Jackson Coulson was eight-of-14 passing with 206 yards. However, East View's running attack has been stymied by Tivy's defense. The Patriots have rushed for 72 yards on 26 carries (2.7 yards per carry).
SECOND HALF PLAY-BY-PLAY
Zirkel kicks a touchback
East View will take over at its 25
12:00 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Jackson run for 4 yards
2-6 29E Jackson run 1 yard
3-5 30E Coulson pass to Adams, FIRST DOWN
1-10 36E Jackson run for 64 yards, TOUCHDOWN at 10:41
KICK GOOD 21-21 at 10:41 in the third quarter
Tivy calls fair catch on kickoff at the 13 of Tivy
10:41 TIVY
1-10 25T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 25T Pannell pass complete to Miears for 11 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 36T Middleton run for 9 yards
2-1 45T Pannell pass to Rhodes for 5 yards, FIRST DOWn
1-10 50 Panell pass to McCoy for 11 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 39E Pannell pass to Rhodes for 5
2-5 34E Pannell pass incomplete
3-5 34E Pannell pass incomplete
4-5 34E Pannell pass incomplete
8:33 EAST VIEW
1-10 34E Ross run for 65 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 11T Jackson run 1 yard
2-9 10T Coulson pass to Ross for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN at 7:32
CHOP BLOCK CALLED ON EAST VIEW 15-YARD PENALTY
Pass incomplete on 2-point try
27-21 EAST VIEW at 7:30 left in the third quarter
Miears a 19 yard return
7:26 TIVY
1-10 40T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 40T Pannell pass to Middleton for 10 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 50 Pannell pass to Miears for 11 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 39E Middleton run for 12 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 27E Pannell pass to Miearrs for 22 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-G 5E Miears run 5 yards for TD at 6:08
ZIRKEL KICK GOOD 28-27 with 6:08 left in the quarter
Zirkel kicks touchback
6:08 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Reverse run by Ross for 3 yards
2-7 28E Brooks run for 2
3-5 30E Coulson sacked by Poe
4-9 26E Punt no return, fair catch by Tivy at its 40
4:15 TIVY
1-10 40T Middleton run for 11 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 49E Pannell pass to Drake for 9
2-1 40E Middleton run for 40 yards, TOUCHDOWN at 3:18
ZIRKEL kick is good, 35-27 TIVY with 3:18 left in the third quarter
ZIRKEL TOUCHBACK
3:18 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Coulson pass incomplete Intentional grounding, roughing the passer
1-10 25E Brooks run for 2 yards
2-8 27E Brooks run for 8 yards
3-1 35E Brooks run for 2 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 37E Jackson run 3 yards
2-7 40E Jackson run minus-1
3-8 39E Coulson pass incomplete
4-8 39E Punt, 10 yard return by Abel
:26 TIVY
1-10 31T Middleton run for 6 yards
2-4 37T END THIRD QUARTER
2-4 37T Pannell keeper for 28 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 35E Pannell pass complete to Rhodes for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN 11:40
ZIRKEL kick good 42-27, Tivy leads with 11:40 left
11:40 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Brooks run for 6 yards
2-5 31E Brooks run for 7 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 38E Coulson pass incomplete, Pass Interference, FIRST DOWN
1-10 48E Brooks run for 8
2-2 40E Coulson pass incomplete
3-2 40E Brooks run for 3 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 37E Coulson pass incomplete
2-10 37E Brooks run for 3 yards
3-7 34E Coulson pass incomplete
4-7 34E EAST VIEW CALLS TIMEOUT AT 9:04 REMAINING IN THE GAME
4-7 34E Coulson sacked by Gonzalo for minus-2
8:59 TIVY
1-10 37T Pannell pass complete to Middleton for 3 yards
2-7 40T Middleton run for minus-1
3-8 39T Pannell pass complete to Miears for 61 yards, TOUCHDOWN at 7:25. Dead ball personal foul against Tivy to be assessed on kickoff.
Tivy called for false start minus-5
Zirkel kick good, 49-27 with 7:25 remaining in the game
Zirkel kicked from the 13 to Ross with a 10-yard return
7:19 EAST VIEW
1-10 50 False start
1-15 45E Coulson pass incomplete
2-15 45E Coulson pass incomplete
3-15 45E Coulson pass complete to Ross for 1 yard
4-14 46E Coulson pass complete to Ross for 15 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 39T East View fumbles, Tivy recovers
6:25 TIVY
1-10 44T Middleton run for 23 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 33E Miears run for 2
2-8 31E Miears pass incomplete
3-8 31E TIVY CALLS TIMEOUT AT 5:27 LEFT IN THE GAME
3-8 31E Holding against TIVY
3-18 41E Pannell pass incomplete, Pass Interference, FIRST DOWN
1-10 26E Middleton run for 20 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-G 6E Rodriguez run for 5 yards
2-G 1E Rodriguez run for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN at 4:01 left in the game
ZIRKEL PAT GOOD 56-27 TIVY with 4:01 left in the game
Ross with a 39-yard return for East View
3:53 EAST VIEW
1-10 40E Ross run for minus-1
2-11 39E Coulson pass complete to Ross for 9
3-2 48E Jackson run for 15, PERSONAL FOUL, FIRST DOWN
1-10 22T Coulson pass incomplete
2-10 22T Coulson pass complete to Sedwick for 7
3-3 15T Jackson run for 5, FIRST DOWN
1-G 10T Coulson pass complete to Sedwick for 10, TOUCHDOWN at 2:08
2-POINT PASS FAIL, 56-33 TIVY LEADS WITH 2:08
Miears recovers onside kick for Tivy.
2:08 TIVY
1-10 46T Rodriguez run for 1 yard
2-9 47T Miears keeper for 9 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 44E Rodriguez run for 1 yard, offsides
1-5 39E Rodriguez run 3 yards
END GAME
FIRST HALF PLAY-BY-PLAY
East View wins the toss and will defer to the second half.
Tivy fair catch at 25 yard line
11:59 TIVY
1-10 25T Pannell pass complete to Middleton
2-6 29T Pannell pass complete to Middleton, FIRST DOWN
1-10 35T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 35T Pannell pass to Drake for 6
3-4 41T False start Tivy
3-9 26T Panell pass dropped
4-9 26T Puny by Zirkel, no return.
10:13 EAST VIEW
1-10 32E Coulson pass to Quinton-Jackson for 68-yard TOUCHDOWN, 9:59
PAT kick good, 7-0 EAST VIEW
Tivy short return for 10
9:55 TIVY
1-10 37T Pannell pass to Miears for 11 yards FIRST DOWN
1-10 45T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 45T Panell pass to Miears for 8 yards
3-2 47E Panell pass to Miears for 17 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 30T Panell pass to McCoy for TOUCHDOWN at 8:47
Zirkel kick is good, 7-7 at 8:47 in the first quarter
Zirkel kicks into the end-zone for no return
8:47 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Run by Brooks for 2
Injured Tivy player is Damian Hernandez, who is walking off the field
2-8 27E Coulson sacked by Hernandez for minus-5
3-13 22E Coulson pass out of bounds
4-13 22E Coulson punt and fair catch by Tivy at Tivy's 46.
7:42 TIVY
1-10 46T Pannell pass to Drake for 9
2-1 45E Fumbled snap, recovered by Middleton
3-5 49E Pannell keeper for 24 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 25E Fumbled snap, Pannell recovers
2-19 34E Pannell pass to Miears for 5
3-14 29E PASS INTERFERENCE AGAINST EAST VIEW, FIRST DOWN
1-10 14E Pannell pass high and out of end zone
2-10 14E Pannell pass to McCoy for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN at 5:30
Zirkel kick is good, 14-7 TIVY with 5:30 left in the first quarter
Zirkel kick is in the end-zone, no return
5:30 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Brooks run middle for 1 yard
2-9 26E Brooks run, FLAG, TIVY OFFSIDES
2-4 31E Brooks run middle for no gain
3-4 31E Coulson pass to Ross for 69-yards, TOUCHDOWN at 4:00
Namken kick is good, 14-14 at 4:00 left in the first quarter
Short kick, fair catch by Drake at Tivy 39.
4:00 TIVY
1-10 39T Pannell keeper for 3 yards
2-7 42T FALSE START TIVY
2-12 37T Pannell pass incomplete, overthrown
3-12 37T Pannell pass incomplete, intended for Drake
4-12 37T Zirkel punt fair catch by Quinton Jackson at 29 East View
3:00 EAST VIEW
1-10 29E Coulson pass complete to Waggoner for 9 yards
2-1 38E Brooks run for 5, FIRST DOWN
1-10 43E Coulson pass to Sedwick for 1
2-9 44E Brooks run for 3 yards
3-6 47E Brooks pass incomplete
4-6 47E Coulson punt, no return fair catch
1:38 TIVY
1-10 18T Pannell keeper, low snap, for 15, FIRST DOWN
1-10 33T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 33T Pannell pass incomplete
3-10 33T Pannell pass overthrown
4-10 33T Bad snap over Zirkel's head, who is able to get the ball away. No return
:57 EAST VIEW
1-10 42T Brooks run for 8
2-2 34T Brooks run 1
3-1 33T Coulson pass broken up, but TIVY called for offsides, FIRST DOWN
1-10 28T Brooks run, fumble, recovered by Tivy
:07 TIVY
1-10 25T Middleton run for 6
2-4 31T Miears pass incomplete
3-4 31T Middleton run for 5, FIRST DOWN
1-10 36T Pannell pass to Drake for 10, FIRST DOWN
1-10 46T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 46T Pannell pass to Rhodes, 42 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 12E Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 12E Pannell pas incomplete
3-10 12E Pannell pass for 10
1-G 2E Middleton run around the left side, 2 yards TOUCHDOWN at 10:03
Zirkel kick is good, 21-14 TIVY at 10:03 in the second quarter
Zirkel kick is in endzone for touchback
10:03 EAST VIEW
1-10 25E Quinton-Jackson run middle for 4
2-6 29E Brooks for -2
3-8 27E Coulson pass to Ross for FIRST DOWN
1-10 45T Coulson pass to Waggoner for 3
2-7 42T Quinton-Jackson run for 6
3-2 36T Quinton Jackson run for 1
4-1 36T Jackson run for 4m FIRST DOWN
1-10 31T Coulson pass to Sedwick for 26, FIRST DOWN
1-10 15T Coulson pass incomplete
2-10 15T Brooks run for 7
3-3 8T Brooks run 2
4-1 6T Brooks run for no gain
6:24 TIVY
1-10 6T Pannell pass incomplete
2-10 6T Middleton run for 3 yards, FLAG offsetting unsportsmanlike calls
3-8 8T Pannell keeper
4-1 15T EAST VIEW CALLS TIMEOUT AT 5:37 LEFT IN THE HALF
4-1 15T Zirkel punts, fair catch by Jackson at East View 44
5:31 EAST VIEW
1-10 44E Brooks run for 8 yards
2-2 48T Brooks run 1 yard
3-1 47T Brooks run for 15 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 32T Brooks run for 3 yards
2-7 29T Brooks run 11 yards, FIRST DOWN
1-10 18T Jackson run for no gain
2-10 18T Coulson pass incomplete
3-10 18T Coulson pass incomplete, out of bounds
4-10 18T EAST VIEW CALLS SECOND TIMEOUT at 2:24 LEFT IN THE HALF
4-10 18T Coulson keeps for 5 yards
2:18 TIVY
1-10 13T Pannell keeper for 22, FIRST DOWN
1-10 35T Pannell keeper for 5
2-5 40T Pannell pass to McCoy for 2
3-3 42T Pannell pas incomplete
4-3 42T Zirkel punts for no return
:37 EAST VIEW
1-10 8E Coulson pass to Jackson
2-6 12E END FIRST HALF
