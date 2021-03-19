As many as 143 homebound individuals and their caretakers were vaccinated through an effort spearheaded by Kerr County this week.
“A truly heartfelt ‘Thank You’ is owed to the Texas Military Department and the Dietert Centers Meals on Wheels program for joining us here at Kerr County Emergency Management in an effort to protect some of our community’s more vulnerable residents from the terrible COVID-19 virus,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, in a press release.
Eight teams composed of TMD personnel and Meals on Wheels volunteers set out on a mission to deliver the Moderna vaccines to those unable to seek their inoculations elsewhere, the press release states.
“The teams drove to the various residences in all directions in Kerr County and successfully inoculated the homebound individuals, as well as anyone living in their homes and/or their caretakers,” Thomas said in the release.
Another 40 people received their shots in drive-thru style at the Dietert Center the same day, he added.
“It felt great to be able to protect these vulnerable individuals against the novel coronavirus,” Thomas said in the release. “The Texas Military Department will return on April 12 to make sure these same people receive their second dose shots.”
