KERRVILLE — Celeste Silva was born in San Antonio on October 11, 1970, and went home to Jesus on May 4, 2020, at the age of 49.
She graduated from Tivy High School, Class of 1989. After starting a family, she began her career at Security Finance, where she dedicated 26 years of service. Through her job, she was able to touch countless people’s lives and go out of her way to truly help anyone who came through her door.
Celeste loved to have a great time with her friends and family; playing cards, listening to music and making new memories.
Celeste is survived by her parents, Luis and Adela Cervantes; her brothers, Louis Cervantes and Modesto Cervantes (Maru); her one son, Brandon Silva (Rachel); and her grandchildren, Angelice and Arianna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Pantoja.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Celeste, and her inurnment will take place at Garden of Memories.
Anyone wishing to visit her gravesite to pay respect, please feel free to do so after Wednesday, May 13.
Condolences for the family can be made online at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net.
