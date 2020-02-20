It’s an exciting time to be a resident of Kerrville with all the new jobs, businesses and development coming our way.
While city leaders have done a great job in planning and executing much of this, I think we are still leaving out one very crucial element. That is, are we truly measuring our results vs. our projections or expectations?
Each project that is touted always has projections regarding the economic impact to our area and what a great return on investment we, the taxpayers, can expect to see. Now that we have a couple of big projects up and running, why haven’t the actual results been compared to the projections?
If this has happened and I have missed it, I apologize, but I haven’t seen any yet. With the completion of the sports complex, can’t we get a report on how it has performed, for example?
It seems pretty easy to take the land and infrastructure costs plus the maintenance and upkeep costs to get a total number at a given point in time.
Compare that number with the revenue generated for the same point in time and compare against what the projections were. That sort of comparison is done all the time in the private sector and in everyone’s personal financial experiences.
This sort of open book look could be used to make or revise projections for all the upcoming projects that are reported regularly.
Steve Boynton, Kerrville
(Editor’s Note: The Sports Complex generates more than
$4 million per year in economic benefit, according to a
2018 study by the city of Kerrville and the Kerrville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. More than 493 teams visited Kerrville in 2018.)
