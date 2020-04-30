Kerrville’s public library will reopen on Monday, but programming is canceled for the month of May, on-site computers will not be available and people are encouraged to continue using the curbside service.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will dedicate the hour of 10 to 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday for patrons who are considered at-risk of coronavirus complications -- seniors and those with underlying health problems.
“The City of Kerrville and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library participate in social distancing and the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” states a city press release. “As such, desktop computers will not be available for use at this time. The library does offer Wi-Fi and mobile printing services for patrons who bring their own devices. Seating will be limited in the building, and signage will be posted to encourage social distancing among patrons and staff.”
All programming, including Story Time and the Brown Bag Book Club, are canceled for the month of May. Children’s interactive items and the teen room’s Xbox will not be available for use at this time to reduce the risk of infection.
"Curbside service will continue to be available for all patrons during library operating hours, and we encourage patrons to take advantage of this convenient option," states the release.
The library’s reopening was spurred by the recent order issued by the Texas governor allowing some private and public operations to reopen at reduced levels. According to the press release, the library is following guidelines issued in the governor’s executive order GA-18 and “The Governor’s Report to Open Texas.”
The Kerr Regional History Center remains closed to protect the public, staff and volunteers from the coronavirus. Many of the volunteers and patrons who use the center are in the at-risk category.
