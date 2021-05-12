High pressure should give us a break from showers and thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday.
Areas of light rain and drizzle are possible early Thursday. A return to partly sunny skies is expected during the afternoon hours.
COOLER-THAN-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
Temperatures remain cooler than average on Thursday. With that said, it will be warmer than what we observed Wednesday.
Highs should warm into the lower 70s, provided we see enough sunshine during the day.
North winds become east at 5 to 15 mph during the day.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOL THURSDAY NIGHT
The clouds are expected to roll in overnight. Low temperatures should drop into the lower and middle 50s.
Winds become southeast at less than 10 mph. This may promote areas of fog across the area. Low clouds are expected by daybreak Friday.
WARM FRIDAY WITH LOW STORM CHANCE
Friday remains partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, mainly south and east of Kerrville.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS OVER THE WEEKEND
The weekend weather pattern remains unsettled with a series of disturbances and periodic opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.
This period of unsettled weather continues throughout much of the upcoming week.
