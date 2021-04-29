The Rotary Club of Kerrville hosted a candidate’s forum Wednesday over their lunch meeting at The Kroc. Introduced by Rotary member Clint Morris, Mary Ellen Summerlin and Roman Garcia presented for 12 minutes each why they should be elected to Kerrville city council place 1.
The two talked about what their priorities are in city council and why each is the best candidate for the role.
MARY ELLEN SUMMERLIN
Garcia’s opponent, Mary Ellen Summerlin, took to the podium and emphasized her prior experience in public service and nonprofits.
“Personnel people say the best indicator of future success in a job is past success in a job,” said Summerlin, who’s served on multiple city councils over the years, in addition to the board of the local groundwater conservation district. She has volunteered with many nonprofits.
She differed with Garcia on the issue of public debt, saying the council should be entrusted with the responsibility of issuing debt at their discretion in amounts less than $10 million. Relying mostly or solely on bond elections for debt authorization isn’t feasible, as ideal interest rates can be missed if the council has to wait for an election, she said. Additionally, there’s already a legal mechanism that triggers an election if the tax rate is proposed to increase by a certain amount, and voter turnout is generally so low that an over-reliance on voter-approved debt would mean letting such matters be decided by 400-500 voters, Summerlin said.
There are 16,315 registered voters, and early-voting turnout was 11.11%, according to the county’s website.
“There are a range of options to finance what we need,” Summerlin said. “I think we’re smart to let that elected group of citizens weigh and balance what’s the best instrument to use in a given situation,” Summerlin said.
Summerlin called herself a fiscal conservative.
“My attitudes toward tax policy and debt reflect this,” she said.
Reflecting on her time as an appointed member of the council a few years ago, Summerlin said she opposed — unsuccessfully — decreasing the property tax rate when it seemed to her the only reason her colleagues wanted to do so was “just to have something to brag on.”
“There are people who think that taxes should be cut every year; I’m not one of them,” Summerlin said.
She expressed opposition to “cutting taxes for the sake of cutting taxes” and said it’s “unsustainable” to “cut taxes steadily over time.”
“Our biggest expenditure is personnel: How long will it be before you have to lay off firefighters?” Summerlin said.
Summerlin said she’s “a fan of property taxes” because “it’s progressive” and the city has the tax base to pay for infrastructure as the demand increases.
“The people who live in big houses pay more than people in smaller houses — it’s fair,” Summerlin said.
Summerlin said she’s proud of running a campaign that wasn’t involved in divisive broadcasts and doesn’t publish “attack ads,” but that instead has been characterized by “positive, upbeat messages” focusing on “the facts” and building “unity and inclusivity among us.”
Summerlin more than once mentioned she has Republican supporters and noted, when she served on the council, a colleague would introduce her as “Mary Ellen, a Democrat — but smart.”
“It was light-hearted,” Summerlin said. “I think we need to keep this light-hearted.”
She said her campaign includes Republicans, Democrats and independents “working together.”
“I know our country works better when that’s the way we do it,” Summerlin said.
Summerlin said if Garcia would disavow a campaign ad paid for by the local Republican Party, she would disavow a sentence in a recent Democratic Party newsletter that stated “one of our own is on the ballot” and called on Democrats to vote for her.
“That’s just not nonpartisan,” Summerlin said.
ROMAN GARCIA
Over the lunch hour Wednesday, Roman Garcia presented to the Rotary Club of Kerrville his platform for Saturday’s municipal election. His presentation followed opponent Summerlin.
“Since I've gotten into city government, I've realized that I can put my love for community service and my love for government and law into one and make it public service. And that's really why I'm running. I want to be of service to you. Should I get elected, you will be my boss, and I look forward to continuing to hear from you … on any issue that you have dear to you,” Garcia said.
He emphasized his desire to be a “strong advocate for the people of our community” and his past activism and local government support to illustrate that. Having the “input of our community, of our citizens” was a reiterated statement throughout his presentation, particularly on the topic of the city budget. Outside emergency situations, Garcia said, Kerrville citizens should be able to vote via bond election on how the city spends its money.
“The city governing bodies have now broadened the scope and use of these bonds to now do it for a lot of things such as quality of life projects, and I think we just need to be careful when we do that,” he said.
Jeff Harris, who watched the presentations via Zoom, questioned Garcia’s experience in dealing with fiscal decisions.
Garcia replied with the credentials he provided to The Times in its KDT Live interview, then stated the community should be more involved in the budget process.
“I understand the process of it. In fact, I think it'd be beneficial to include the citizens more and educate you on what we're going to be doing with our budget. Because like I said, everything that we do in the city derives from the budget. And if we're not meeting the needs that you want, then we need to be looking at how we are going to create our budget to make sure that we do that? So, in a sense, I think it would be beneficial to indicate more with the citizens and educate you and get your input on that,” he said.
Also included in his presentation was the topic of building and zoning codes and said he didn’t agree with some of the city council’s decisions, calling them drastic and restrictive and that “city council shouldn't be involved in all of those small details in our every day lives.” The codes to which he referred were originally adopted in 2006 and were updated in 2018 to match the national standards for building and development, which include safety measures.
He criticized the manner by which the codes were updated, saying, “They are so complicated for the ordinary person to understand,” as well as the gap between updates.
“That was a big leap for us — and that was long overdue — but we should have been doing that incrementally as the new updated codes were coming out. ... These type of restrictions, I don't think benefit the community. They're more stringent on you,” Garcia said.
He tied this to “truly affordable housing,” stating that having sufficient infrastructure has been a struggle for Kerrville and balancing those needs with quality of life projects.
“We're looking at several developments, either coming to Kerrville, or city council has already considered those projects and they will be coming. But a couple things we have to keep in mind as we grow: ... Do we have truly affordable housing to support the people coming here? … Affordable housing has to do a lot with making sure that we're balancing what we're bringing to Kerrville and balancing those quality of life projects that we love. … We really need to make sure that council is looking at the main issues first,” he said.
In his closing remarks, Garcia acknowledged that while he is young, he wants to be involved in public service to the people of Kerrville.
“The drafting age to get into a war — the 17-, 18-, 19-year-old men and women. I’m sure we have some veterans here in the room and thank you for your service,” he said, addressing the Rotary club members, “but those individuals sacrificed their life to this country for the freedoms that we have now. What experience do they have to sacrifice their life for a greater cause than this. And so what is stopping a 19-year-old man, a young man like me, from running for city council. There are many ways that you can serve your community, your nation, and this is just one of those ways. That's what I'm hoping to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.