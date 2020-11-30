Tonight's low temperatures will potentially drop to levels not seen since February 27th.
Clear skies, dry air and light winds will allow for excellent radiational cooling conditions across the Hill Country tonight.
A FREEZE WARNING has been posted for tonight across the entire Hill Country.
The National Weather Service has a few tips on how you can protect vegetation and property from sub-freezing temperatures at night.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
Low temperatures overnight will range from 17 to 24 degrees across the region.
This should be the coldest night we have seen since it reached 19 degrees on the morning of February 27th.
Due to altitude differences, some locations may be a few degrees warmer or possibly a few degrees colder.
The Freeze Warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and continue through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
SLIGHTLY WARMER TUESDAY
After a cold start to the day, temperatures quickly climb into the upper 50's for a daytime high.
Winds return to the south and become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible as pressure levels drop.
It should be a few degrees warmer Tuesday night with lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees most areas.
It is still possible we will see a freeze Tuesday night.
NEXT COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY
Our next cold front arrives Wednesday.
This front should be dry with a few high clouds and daytime highs around 60 degrees ahead of the front.
It may turn colder during the afternoon hours depending on when the front arrives.
It is possible a light shower could occur Wednesday, but this favors areas to the east of Kerrville including Austin and San Antonio.
Below average temperatures are in the forecast through Saturday with a warming trend possible over the weekend.
LOW RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY
Other than a slim chance of showers Wednesday, we should remain dry locally.
There is a hint of moisture in the forecast Sunday, but nothing significant at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.