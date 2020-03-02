Frank Eugene Douglass, age 94, of Austin, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the First Methodist Church of Kerrville with the Rev. Dr. Donna Magee officiating. There will be a reception following the service. Interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.