The three Aug. 15 responses to Stephen Lehman’s Aug. 13 letter provided me with much needed comic relief.
I applaud Mr. Coleman for knowing what conservative values are. Mr. Lehman must have touched a nerve however, if Coleman argues that we no longer write sensible letters.
Yesterday, today and tomorrow I can argue that President Trump has been the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan. Just look at the vicious, constant, unrelenting attacks from the left since Trump was inaugurated. That is proof positive that he is doing conservative work.
To even suggest that Joe Biden stands for anything conservative is both humorous and horrifying, that anyone could be that misinformed.
If you read Mr. Lehman’s seventh point, “You might be a socialist if you think local services paid for with local taxes is socialism”, then you will see that Ms. Wiggins does not understand what socialism really is. Things like the Post Office, national parks and interstate highways are exactly what the Constitution allows among its few enumerated powers. Social Security and Medicare are perfect examples of unconstitutional mandates enacted by our second socialist president, FDR, and turned a blind eye to by complicit Democrats and cowardly Republicans.
Mr. Womack’s compliment to Mr. Lehman’s writing is duly noted, but Lehman wasn’t constructing a logical argument. He was stating facts that most of us have been aware of for a long time. And no, Mr. Womack, none of Mr. Lehman’s humorous points apply to conservatives. They are the sole property of Democrats and those who vote Democrat.
Our local liberals repeatedly demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding and appreciation of our federal system of government and our Constitution. Socialism is the new blue. Vote red.
