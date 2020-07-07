A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of attacking and verbally threatening police, as well as resisting arrest.
Kerrville police arrested David Joseph Crouse on July 3, when it appears he had a warrant for his arrest stemming from accusations he committed felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 2. He’s accused of committing the other offenses on July 3.
Crouse, born in 1955, was being held Monday on bonds totaling $57,000, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.