Schreiner University students now have the opportunity to attend the American University of Antigua College of Medicine after graduation.
According to a press release from Schreiner, this is made possible by a first-ever agreement between AUA and an undergraduate university in Texas. It’s also Schreiner's first agreement with an international medical school located in the Caribbean.
The AUA is a fully accredited international medical school.
"Schreiner is delighted to form a partnership with AUA, because we see the tremendous opportunities for our students," said Diana K. Comuzzie, PhD, developer of the Health Professions Program at Schreiner University. "I have been impressed with the success metrics I have seen in AUA graduates, and those closely align with the Schreiner focus on student success. Together, we can do great things to educate tomorrow's physicians."
Due to the agreement, approved in June, graduates of Schreiner also will be eligible for a Preferred Partner Grant, in addition to any scholarships earned at AUA.
Graduates of AUA have been licensed to practice throughout the United States. AUA graduates are also eligible for licensure in Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, according to the news release.
The AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student loan programs, which allows its qualified students to receive Title IV student loans.
