With construction of the H-E-B store nearing completion and the section of Jefferson Street now reopened, take some time to drive by the new parking lot and check out the grand post oak tree there. Many thanks to everyone at H-E-B, the city of Kerrville and to a host of supporters who contributed to the preservation of a piece of Kerrville’s natural history.
Jeannie Berger, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.