It's time to recognize that the Harper Lady Longhorns are doing something special this season.
The Harper volleyball team shocked the third-ranked team in Class 2A Thursday night.
They defeated the Freer Buckaroos in the Regional Quarterfinals 3-2.
Harper started off strong and took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-14.
Freer came back and took the next two matches 23-25 and 20-25 before Harper won the tie-breaker 15-7.
Coach Gina Lumpkins sent out her team players below and the stats from her huge Thursday win in Devine.
They will play next on either Monday or Tuesday with times and locations to be announced in the Regional Semi-Finals.
