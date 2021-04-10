The Tivy Antlers rebounded from a loss Friday night, hammering Kyle Lehman, 15-2, Saturday afternoon.

Eric Tenery went 4-for-4 at the plate, with five RBIs to lead the Antlers to victory.

Tenery was also credited with the win, pitching six and a third innings, earning the Antler victory.

LineupABRHRBIBBSO
Cooper Duennenberg532001
Aiden Cline100000
Travis White421111
Coleson Abel422100
Walker Grimes240130
Kale Lackey412210
Eric Tenery414510
Jack Patterson512100
Bridger Bushong301000
Ethan Honeycutt100011
Sam Letz402100
Fisher Roberts010000
Adan Hernandez000110
Fisher Middleton000000
Tanner Beck------
Bailey Blaker------
Totals3715161383

