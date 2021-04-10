The Tivy Antlers rebounded from a loss Friday night, hammering Kyle Lehman, 15-2, Saturday afternoon.
Eric Tenery went 4-for-4 at the plate, with five RBIs to lead the Antlers to victory.
Tenery was also credited with the win, pitching six and a third innings, earning the Antler victory.
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Cooper Duennenberg
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aiden Cline
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Travis White
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Coleson Abel
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Walker Grimes
|2
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Kale Lackey
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Eric Tenery
|4
|1
|4
|5
|1
|0
|Jack Patterson
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bridger Bushong
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Honeycutt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sam Letz
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Fisher Roberts
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adan Hernandez
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Fisher Middleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tanner Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bailey Blaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Totals
|37
|15
|16
|13
|8
|3
