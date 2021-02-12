The Hill Country remains a winter wonderland with no end in sight.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 A.M. FRIDAY
Icy roadways are in the forecast the next few days and a prolonged cold weather event continues through at least the middle of next week.
The ice storm on Thursday has already caused damage across the local area and there's more to come.
Light freezing rain and freezing fog should continue Friday morning with a glaze of ice expected on exposed surfaces, trees and power lines.
Roadways become increasingly hazardous north of Kerrville into Gillespie County where temperatures have been running about two to five degrees colder than Kerrville.
Slow down and use extreme caution if you have to travel Friday.
CLOUDS CONTINUE FRIDAY WITH LIGHT WINTRY PRECIPITATION
Daytime highs struggle to get to the freezing mark Friday and this trend continues Saturday into Sunday.
Areas of light freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast.
The precipitation should not be as heavy as Thursday, but the damage has been done.
Road conditions remain hazardous and any precipitation will only cause additional icing.
Highs warm to near 32 degrees Friday.
VERY COLD AND ICY FRIDAY NIGHT
After sunset, temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20's with cold air spilling across the area.
North winds produce wind chills in the teens.
NEXT WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND
Periods of freezing rain or sleet are possible Saturday, but a powerful storm system tracks across Texas Sunday into Monday.
This system has a chance of bringing heavy snowfall across Texas Sunday night into Monday.
This favors the Northern Hill Country, but all areas will have a chance of snow Sunday night into Monday as a bitter cold airmass sinks across the area.
Highs on Monday may remain in the teens and lower 20's with lows in the single digits.
