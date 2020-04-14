Mostly sunny skies. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 12:02 am
FLORESVILLE — Pablo “Paul” Hernandez Vargas Sr., 93, formerly of Kerrville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Floresville.
His family invites you to celebrate Paul’s life by donating to the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville in his name.
