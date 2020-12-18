Ashlynn Way scored 12 points and Ashlee Zirkel added nine points to lead the Lady Antlers to a 47-25 victory over Buda Johnson Friday night.
Both teams battled to an 11-11 tie after one quarter, but Tivy held Johnson scoreless in the second quarter to take a 21-11 lead into the locker room at intermission.
Tivy went on to outscore Johnson 26-14 in the second half to lead the Lady Antlers to a well-deserved victory.
Zirkel was the only Tivy player to knock down a triple during the game, which occurred in the second quarter during a 10-0 run for Tivy.
Another positive takeaway was Tivy going 8-of-11 from the free throw line for a 73% free throw percentage.
This was the highest percentage from the charity stripe since district play began.
Way was held to just two free throws in the first half before exploding for 10 points in the second half.
