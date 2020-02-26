Erin Elrakabawy dropped off her husband’s suit at the dry cleaner’s on Monday.
The suit in question was a casualty from the Schreiner men’s locker room celebration last Saturday. After the Mountaineers triumphed over Trinity, 81-71, to clinch a berth in SCAC Tournament this weekend, Schreiner senior Gabe Blume decided to dump a cooler of water on his head coach. He didn’t care that Marwan Elrakabawy was wearing an expensive suit.
“That suit is still getting dry cleaned,” Marwan Elrakabawy said on Wednesday.
The first-year coach wasn’t angry. In fact, he would have sacrificed 10 suits to participate in Saturday’s. celebration It’s been a turbulent season for the Mountaineers (10-15). They have dealt with suspensions and injuries; they struggled to win close games. At one point, they were in jeopardy of missing the tournament.
The Mountaineers, though, overcame all that adversity, winning four out of their last five games to finish fourth in the conference standings. They will play No. 5 seed Trinity for a third straight time in the first round Friday at noon at the Schreiner Event Center. (The Schreiner women (12-13) will play Texas Lutheran at 5 p.m)
This is why Elrakabawy left a career in law to pursue coaching; this is why sophomore point guard Alex Dehoyos initially committed to Schreiner and this is why Paul Wells has spent countless hours taking jumpers in Schriener’s gym — to have an opportunity to win a championship.
Elrakabawy’s message to his players this week has been simple: Embrace this upcoming opportunity.
“We are all living our dreams right now,” Elrakabawy said. “They are college basketball players, and I am a head coach for a college team in a conference tournament that has a great chance to compete in it. My message to them is, ‘Man, realize how much fun this is, and get the most out of it. Let’s play with that kind of joy and gratitude, and let’s see what happens.’”
If the Mountaineers want to capture a championship on their home floor, they will have to conquer another challenge: defeating Trinity for the third straight time. In the first meeting with the Tigers on Feb. 20, the Mountaineers were torrid from beyond the arc, burying 10 3-pointers in a 83-76 win. On Saturday, Schriener shot 44.4% from inside the arc and rode strong performances from their forwards, Wells (21 points) and Matthew Rindahl (17 points) to another victory.
Elrakabawy, though, knows his squad will have to play even better on Friday
“When you have lost (to a team twice), it’s natural to make adjustments and figure out some things you want to change so you can steal more points and be successful,” Elrakabawy said. “When you have won, which is great that we won and we needed to win, one of the challenges is that you may not be as ready to adjust things. We have tried to avoid that problem. We have tried to look really closely and objectively at the games and try to see if we can find a couple minor things we can do better, particularly on the defensive end to maintain an edge.”
He’s not worried about his players’ energy level for the game, though. This is what they have dreamed about since they were children; this is why they labored to overcome the adversity this season.
“We are going to be playing in the conference tournament on our home floor,” Elrakabawy said. You are going to need a heart transplant if you are excited and ready to go play. These guys will be ready to go.”
