Three young Kerrville residents were arrested on suspicion of possessing felony-level drugs after police responded to reports of rocks being thrown from the parking garage.
At 10:06 p.m. Sept. 4, Kerrville police officers were dispatched to the parking garage at 210 Clay Street to investigate reports of objects being thrown down on vehicles driving by, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“As officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles trying to leave the location,” Lamb said in an email. “Officers stopped a vehicle to investigate.”
The vehicle reportedly was occupied by three Kerrville residents: the driver, 19-year-old Christopher John Tijerina, and two 18-year-olds, Carlos Omar Arredondo and Jocelyn Ariel Hernandez.
“The vehicle was searched and several bags of suspected MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, were located inside the vehicle, along with scales and marijuana,” Lamb said.
Police are recommending that the trio receive the following charges:
Tijerina: dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, a second degree felony
Arredondo: possession of less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, a state jail felony
Hernandez: possession of 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, a third degree felony; possessing of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor
Tijerina had been arrested less than a month before on felony drug charges. A KPD officer arrested him on Aug. 13 and accused him of:
Possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor
Possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, a state jail felony
Possessing less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which includes Ritalin, sedatives and some opioids, a misdemeanor
Possessing 4-400 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC, a second degree felony
Dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2 or 2-A, a state jail felony
According to jail records, Tijerina was released Aug. 14 on bonds totaling about $75,000, then released on Sept. 10 on a $30,000 bond; and on Sept. 5, Arredondo was released Sept. 5 on a $10,000 bond and Hernandez on bonds totaling $21,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.