Morning clouds start the day off with areas of fog and drizzle possible.
Skies should eventually become partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80's. North winds taper off to 5 to 15 mph during the day.
Fair skies are expected Wednesday night. Patchy low clouds and fog are possible after midnight. Lows end up in the upper 50's to near 60 degrees. Light north winds prevail overnight.
We can expect more sunshine Thursday with warmer daytime highs in the middle to upper 80's. Winds become northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
90's return Friday and Saturday as high pressure settles across the Hill Country for a few days.
A decent cold front is expected next week, but it will be very warm until then.
