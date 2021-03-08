The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting the contributions of its women during Women’s History Month.
This week, the sheriff’s office honored employees who specialize in 911 dispatch and telecommunications.
They are what we call the #thingoldline,” states a March 8 social media post by the sheriff’s office. “They dedicate their lives to being the calm voice at the other end of the line. They are the first ones to take the call, yet the last to know the outcome. They know the real definition of a ‘bad’ day at work. They come in on their only off days when needed. They stay over when it’s time to go home. They have mastered the working lunch. They are not seen, but they are heard!”
A retired Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office peace officer also thanked the women on Facebook on March 8, saying what they do is “very difficult.”
“I hired many at my agency and many found out how difficult it was,” posted Eddie Rogers. “If your heart is not in it, you will not last.”
Last week, KCSO honored a criminal investigations clerk, receptionist, human resources specialist, administrative assistant and patrol clerk, and thanked them for everything they do.
“They play a big role in keeping things running smoothly here at KCSO,” the sheriff’s office posted.
Residents and county officials also expressed their thanks last week under the sheriff’s office posts. Precinct 1 Judge Mitzi French called the women “a great group of ladies,” 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke said “thank you to each one of these ladies,” calling them essential to the smooth operation of the sheriff’s office, and Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha also thanked them.
“Thank ALL you ladies in your support and hard work to continue to keep the Sheriff's Office such a professional office!” Leitha posted.
