Like many in Kerrville, Joe Herring Jr. knew he wanted to do something to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The question, however, was what?
Herring has done much to support local businesses through his family’s printing business, but he may have found a way to make an invaluable contribution to frontline health workers, including Kerrville firefighters and paramedics.
It was the purchase of a 3-D printer that helped spur some inspiration for the Herring clan, along with a link to a story about a 12-year-old Canadian Boy Scout, who was making ear guards for health care workers.
“We heard about it from my nephew, who is an EMT in San Angelo, who read about it on Facebook,” Herring Jr. said.
The Boy Scout is Quinn Callander from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and he found the design for the ear guards online, and his mother captured his efforts on social media, but the family also shared the design. The guards fit the back of the head, allowing the attachment of the face mask straps to the plastic piece rather than the ears. For health care workers, the device takes the pressure of wearing face masks for long hours by keeping them off their ears.
The project was 3-D printed and Callander made several hundred of them to donate to British Columbia health care workers. From there, the project has taken off and the link to the production file has been downloaded more than 41,000 times, including by Herring.
On Friday morning, Herring was printing a strip of three ear guars. It takes about an hour to print three. The Herrings sent the first batch up to San Angelo to support his nephew, but then the Kerrville Fire Department came calling on Saturday morning.
Herring said he’s been making batches daily to supply to local health care folks — gratis.
The printers can range in price from $250 all the way to tens of thousands of dollars, but for small projects like this, they’re particularly valuable. For now, the Herrings are happy to be doing their part to help in the fight against coronavirus with the help of social media, and an able 12-year-old Boy Scout.
