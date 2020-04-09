The city of Kerrville will close its largest parks ahead of the Easter holiday out of concern that people will not use social distancing.
During an announcement on Thursday morning the city said Louise Hays Park, Lehmann-Monroe Park, Guadalupe Park and Singing Wind Park will be closed for the Easter weekend beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12. All park restrooms will also be closed Easter weekend. These parks and restrooms will re-open on Monday, April 13.
“Usually, we are encouraging the community to gather with their friends and families in our beautiful parks, but due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19 we are strongly encouraging the community to adhere to responsible social distancing and to avoid having gatherings and celebrations in the parks,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “As a proactive measure, we have closed several amenities in the park system that encourage social gatherings until further notice. In addition, we will be closing major parks for the Easter weekend only. These measures are in accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent Executive Order for the public to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
The remainder of the parks and trails are generally still open to allow the public the continued opportunity for exercise, which is considered essential and is good for both mental and physical health. However, several of the amenities that encourage social gathering spots are closed out of an abundance of caution. These amenities include the interactive water features, drinking fountains, playgrounds, volleyball courts, basketball courts, dog park, skate park, tennis courts, pavilions, and groups of picnic tables in close proximity to each other.
I have a Master’s Degree in Virology and I applaud the decision to close the parks. This virus is radically contagious and of grave danger especially to the many retired seniors in our community. I still see people without masks at H-E-B putting us and their employees at great risk. Let us all celebrate Easter by loving our neighbors enough that we keep them safe. It’s what Jesus would have done.
Well, here we go. So the City now knows how to care for us more than the citizens themselves. I see, the idea is we aren't smart enough to govern our own behavior. Especially on such a dangerous day as Easter! People, stand up and STOP the lunacy! Take back your city, state and nation! "Jesus entered the temple and drove out all who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves." Mat21:12
I'm glad they mayor is doing this, cause clearly this first comments says to me, " let's all gather and spread a virus we have no vaccine for".
Good job local government, keep it up and keep your community safe and healthy.
Clearly not this Micheal guy.
