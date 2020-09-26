As we head through the weekend, skies become partly sunny each day with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's.
Late night and early morning fog and stratus clouds will be possible each night with lows generally in the upper 60's to lower 70's Saturday night.
Southerly winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph Saturday and remain gusty Saturday night as very humid air moves across the area.
South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible Sunday.
A strong cold front is slated to arrive before daybreak Monday. This could produce isolated thunderstorms followed by windy and cooler weather conditions early in the work week.
We could see low lying areas in the 40's for overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
